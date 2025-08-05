At a Glance

Kasba law clg rape: 3 days police remand of accused granted

Kolkata: Police on Tuesday sought custody of Monojit Mishra and three others who were accused of raping a law college student in Kasba. It was learnt that on Tuesday, police appealed for three days police remand for the accused persons. Police at the hearing mentioned that as the pending reports have come, investigating officials want to interrogate the accused persons again. Meanwhile, Mishra’s lawyer on Tuesday appealed for his client’s bail. After the hearing, the order was kept on reserve. Later, at night the magistrate granted three days police remand for the accused persons.

Dum Dum-Kavi Subhas: Metro stns undergo security audit

Kolkata: A security audit of Dum Dum-Kavi Subhas stretch of the Kolkata Metro Railway Blue Line covering 22 stations have been conducted by RITES, a senior official said on Tuesday. The audit has been submitted to the Ministry of Railways, the official told a news agency.