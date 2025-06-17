At a Glance

Youth arrested with brown sugar

Siliguri: The Detective Department (DD) team arrested a youth with 155 grams of brown sugar and cash amounting to Rs. 2.5 lakh in Chandmuni area of Siliguri on Sunday. The accused, identified as Bappi Singha (30 years), is a resident of Matigara.

Liquor smuggling bid foiled

Malda: GRP thwarted a liquor smuggling attempt on Sunday night at Malda Town Station. Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a man smuggling foreign liquor hidden inside mango cartons on the Farakka Express. The accused, Manish Kumar from Patna, Bihar, was found with six cartons, three of which contained liquor worth approximately Rs 19,000. According to GRP, Kumar planned to smuggle the alcohol to Bihar, where liquor is banned. The plan involved handing over the cartons to an accomplice aboard the train.