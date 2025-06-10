At a Glance

Raiganj: Train halted after passengers find smoke coming from under coach

Raiganj: Passengers found smoke coming out from under a coach of the Radhikapur-Anadbihar Express train at Lakhipur in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning. Panic spread among the passengers. The train was halted near Lakkhipur Railgate. The technicians conducted a check. After around 30 minutes, the train resumed its journey, informed a Railway officer of Kaliyaganj Station.

Miscreants hurl bombs at Panchayat member, husband in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: Miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at Gangarampur Panchayat Samiti member Urmila Sarkar and her husband Bakul Sarkar on Monday night near Yadabbati. The couple escaped unharmed. Locals rushed to the spot, forcing the attackers to flee. Urmila filed a complaint at Gangarampur Police Station on Tuesday morning. Police have begun an investigation, though no arrests have been made yet. The incident triggered tension in the area.