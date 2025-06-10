At a Glance

Man held in Falakata for circulating inappropriate photos

Alipurduar: Falakata Police have arrested a young man for allegedly trying to coerce a woman into a relationship by sharing inappropriate photos of her on social media. The woman filed a written complaint.

Police investigated and arrested the accused, Dhrubajyoti Barman, from Shivnath Pur area. On Monday, he was produced before the Alipurduar District Court. Falakata Police Station IC Abhishek Bhattacharya said: “A case was registered based on the complaint, and the accused was arrested.”

Woman and grandson electrocuted

Raiganj: Both woman and her grandson, Mansura Khatun (53) and Mahammad Arman (12) died after electrocution from a table fan in their house in Sonora village of Bisnupur of North Dinajpur district on Sunday afternoon. The bodies have been sent for postmortem in Raiganj Medical college and Hospital.