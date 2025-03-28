At a Glance

Leopards found fighting atop tree

Siliguri: Two leopards were seen fighting atop a tree at Bijlamoni Tea Estate in Section No. 13, Phansidewa, on Friday morning. Tea workers, who were plucking leaves at the time, witnessed the unusual sight, sparking widespread panic among them. The leopards eventually fled from the spot. Foresters from Ghoshpukur Forest department quickly arrived at the scene and set up cages.

Banned cough syrup seized inside mustard oil cans in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: On Friday, locals spotted mustard oil cans stacked under Kalkut Bridge on NH-31/C in Majher Dabri, Alipurduar and alerted the police. Samuktala Police Station OC Jagadish Barman and officers rushed to the spot and found banned cough syrup bottles hidden inside the cans. Police estimate the seized bottles to be worth Rs 4.5 lakh, recovered from 17 mustard oil cans. A probe is underway to identify those behind the smuggling attempt.