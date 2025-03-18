At a Glance

Domkal: Youth held with firearm

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by the cops of Sagarpara Police Station in Murshidabad on Sunday night. According to sources, cops on patrol duty spotted a youth identified as Bhasan Mondal alias Nayan at the Tiktikipara area near a culvert. During search, police found an improvised 7.65 mm pistol and three rounds of bullet inside a magazine.

Dipak Kumar Kar appointed full-term V-C of Vidyasagar Univ

Kolkata: Dipak Kumar Kar, currently the chairman of the West Bengal College Service Commission, has been appointed as the full-term Vice-Chancellor of Vidyasagar University. The appointment was finalised after the approval of Governor CV Anand Bose. As per the state Higher Education department notification, Kar will serve a four-year term or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever comes first, effective from his joining date.