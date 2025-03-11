At a Glance

Chopra: Eight injured in clash over possession of land

Raiganj: Eight individuals were injured when a clash took place between two groups

over the possession of land of an abandoned tea garden at Chetnagauchh in Chopra of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday afternoon. Both groups attacked each other with lethal weapons and stones. The injured are being treated in Dolua Hospital in Chopra. Suraj Thapa, IC Chopra Police Station, said: “An investigation started on the incident.”

Hemtabad: One more arrested in youth murder case

Raiganj: One Arsad Ali was arrested from Barua village in Raiganj on charges of murder of one Bittu Kshetri by setting him on fire in Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district. On Tuesday, he was produced in court. On Monday, one Jahidul Rahaman was arrested in the same case.