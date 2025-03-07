At a Glance

ASHA workers submit deputation in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: ASHA workers, under the banner of the West Bengal ASHA Workers’ Union, submitted a deputation to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), South Dinajpur on Thursday, demanding government recognition and increased allowances. Special security measures were in place and protesters warned of larger movements if their demands were not met.

Man’s body found in Sagar Dighi, suicide note recovered

COOCH BEHAR: The recovery of a man’s body from Sagar Dighi on Friday caused a stir. Kotwali police and a Civil Defense team recovered the body and sent it to MJN Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The deceased, identified as Budhadeb Bhowmik (50) of Talli Tala, was missing since Thursday. His family had filed a missing report at Kotwali Police Station. A suicide note recovered from the scene cited financial difficulties as the reason for his decision. Police have launched an investigation.