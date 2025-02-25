At a Glance

Youth held with brown sugar

Siliguri: Cops of Naxalbari PS arrested a youth with 310 grams of brown sugar from Bengai Jote area in Naxalbari, late Monday night. The accused has been identified as Bishwanath Mondal, resident of Kaliachak. As per reports, the peddler had planned to transport the drugs to Naxalbari from Kaliachak in Malda.

Two separate cases of theft from temples

Siliguri: An incident of theft occurred at a Kali Temple in Chunabhati, located next to the Asian Highway. On Tuesday morning miscreants broke into the temple by vandalizing the iron gate and made off with around

Rs 15,000 in cash from the donation box and gold ornaments of the idol. NJP police arrived at the spot and started a probe. On Tuesday evening, another theft occurred at Radha Govinda Temple at Gathmabari in Fulbari. cash, gold and silver jewellery were stolen from the temple. Probe is on.