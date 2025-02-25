At a Glance

Man injured in leopard attack at Bamandanga Tea Garden

JALPAIGURI: A 38-year-old man, Baburam Oraon, was seriously injured in a leopard attack while grazing cows near Model Village in Bamandanga Tea Garden, Nagrakata block, on Monday afternoon. The leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes and pounced on him, injuring his back, waist and chest. Hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot, forcing the animal to flee. Baburam was taken to Sulkapara Rural Hospital and later referred to Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital for further treatment.

Woman found hanging

RAIGANJ: One Badhunio Orao (59) was found hanging from a bamboo near her house at Boropatal in Karandighi Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Sunday evening. The reason for her death is yet to be ascertained and an investigation started, police said.

Siliguri: One held with gold biscuits

SILIGURI: The police of New Jalpaiguri Police Sstation arrested a youth with four gold biscuits before smuggling from Fulbari Battalion More area on Monday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Sraban Kumar, a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. The gold was hidden inside his shoes, which weighed 464 grams. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Fire breaks out at factory in Siliguri, none injured

SILIGURI: A fire broke out in a grill factory at Fulbari on Monday morning. One fire engine arrived at the spot and doused the blaze. Primary suspicions revealed that the fire broke out from a short circuit. New Jalpaiguri Police also arrived at the scene. No major damage has been reported.