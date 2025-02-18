At a Glance

Around 100 Cong members join TMC in Chakulia

RAIGANJ: Around a hundred Congress members in Chakulia of North Dinajpur, including Muktaj Rahaman, Secretary of North Dinajpur District Youth Congress Committee, joined TMC. Minajul Arfin Azad,TMC MLA of Chakulia handed over the TMC flag to them at the Chakulia TMC office on Sunday afternoon.

Mortar shell recovered

SILIGURI: A mortar shell was recovered near India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari. On Monday morning, locals saw the mortar shell in the Fulbari truck parking area. The incident was reported to the New Jalpaiguri Police Station. CID bomb squad personnel and the fire brigade also reached the spot. The area was evacuated and the shell was recovered. The police have started an investigation into how the shell came to the border area.