At a Glance

Youth killed in land dispute

Malda: A farmer was killed and two others were injured after being attacked by sharp weapons over a land dispute in Khatalpara village. The victim, Saddam Hossain (32), was farming on his land in the nearby Muriyalipara area when he was assaulted by land grabbers. When others, Makbul Hossain and Osman Ali, tried to intervene, they too were attacked. Saddam died during treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning, while the other two remain in critical condition at a private hospital.

Raiganj: Youth run over by own tractor, dies

Raiganj: Tractor driver Ardeep Chorey (19) was run over and killed by the tractor which he himself was driving at Kashimpur of Hemtabad Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday. He was a resident of Baraibari in Hemtabad. While moving through agricultural land, he suddenly fell from the seat and was run over by his vehicle, police said.

Jalpaiguri: 3 shops destroyed in fire

Jalpaiguri: Three shops were completely destroyed in a massive fire at Fatapukur Buri More, Jalpaiguri district, around 3:30 am on Wednesday. Fire engines from Siliguri and Jalpaiguri arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames by 4:30 am but the shops were already gutted. In another incident, a massive fire gutted eight shops on Buxa Feeder Road in Alipurduar town early Wednesday morning. Locals spotted a shop on fire around 3:00 am and alerted the Fire department. Four fire engines

from the Alipurduar Fire Station responded to the scene but the fire quickly spread to other shops. After four hours of intense efforts, the blaze was finally brought under control.