At a Glance

Security forces recover over 500 bottles of Phensedyl, one arrested

Malda: On January 28, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 138 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, worth Rs 31,188, during a routine check at Malda Town Station. The contraband was handed to the Government Railway Police for further investigation. Meanwhile, in a raid in Kaliachak by police, 387 bottles were found hidden in sacks, leading to the arrest of one Kabir Sheikh (25).

Fire breaks out in Ward 41 in Siliguri, none injured

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out in an area under Ward 41 near PC Mittal Bus Stand on Monday night. Two Railway quarters were completely gutted in the fire. Two fire engines from Siliguri arrived promptly and after nearly two hours of effort, managed to control the blaze. However, by then, everything inside the quarters was completely destroyed.