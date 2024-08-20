At a Glance

Two children drown in Teesta

Raiganj: Hasan Ali (12 years) and Rubel Ali (14 years) drowned in the Teesta Canal at Kamalapur in North Dinajpur on Monday. They were the residents of Alinagar in Islampur. They suddenly fell into deep water while bathing and drowned as they did not know how to swim, stated police.

Man held for attempting to abduct minor

Siliguri: A man was arrested on allegations of attempting to abduct an 8-year-old girl by luring her with chocolate. The incident took place in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Kanai Biswas (30 years). The incident occurred on Sunday night when the child was out to buy some things. The accused had approached her, offering chocolate and attempting to abduct her. The girl managed to free herself from the man’s grip and ran back home. She narrated the story to her parents. Immediately, they lodged a complaint with the police. Matigara police arrested the accused and produced him at the Siliguri Court on Monday.