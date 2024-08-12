At a Glance

Balurghat: 9-year-old dies in toto accident

BALURGHAT: An accident in Patiram, South Dinajpur resulted in a 9-year-old boy, Shibam Sharma of Baro Raghunathpur being fatally injured by a toto while offering water at a Shiva temple. He was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital where he died. The family alleging delay in treatment started protesting. A large contingent of police was deployed at the hospital premises.

About 8 injured as joyride collapses during fair

Siliguri: At least eight people were injured when a joyride (Dragon train) collapsed during ‘Srabani Mela,’ a fair organised on the occasion of ‘sawan’ month at Kadamtala, an area adjacent to Medical More. The incident happened at around 11 pm on Sunday night. After the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby nursing home.