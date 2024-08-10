At a Glance

Road accident claims life of school teacher

ALIPURDUAR: A road accident claimed the life of Bhajan Saha (40), a school teacher, on Friday morning while he was on his way to Ghargharia High School. Saha, a resident of Barobisha, was riding his motorcycle on the Salsalabari National Highway when a government bus lost control and collided with the motorcycle. Saha was declared dead upon arrival at Alipurduar District Hospital.

Cooch Behar: 7 shops burnt to ashes

Cooch Behar: Seven shops were burnt to ashes in a fire in Marwari Patti of Boxirhat Bazar in Tufanganj late on Thursday night. Three fire engines reached the spot and after several hours of effort the fire was controlled. The Fire department stated that the fire had occurred due to an electrical short circuit