at a Glance

ADULT LEOPARD CAGED IN TEA GARDEN in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURi: An adult leopard which was roaming in the Lakhipara Tea Garden in Banarhat of Jalpaiguri district, was successfully captured on Thursday morning. Tea garden workers had spotted the leopard in the past few days, prompting the Binnaguri Squad of the Forest department to install a cage in the BB 6 West Division of the tea garden. The successful capture occurred on Thursday morning. Upon receiving the information, the Binnaguri Squad staff rescued the leopard and later released it into the forest in the evening.

Raiganj: One more dead in Vitihar car accident

Raiganj: One Prashanta Sarkar (45 years) who was injured when a car collided with a truck on National Highway at Vitihar in Raiganj on Tuesday night died in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday night. Previously, four persons had died in the accident. The death toll has risen to five with Sarkar’s death.