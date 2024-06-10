At a Glance

Body of newborn recovered

Siliguri: The body of a newborn girl child was recovered from Jorapani River in Shantipara area under New Jalpaiguri Police Station near Siliguri. On Monday morning, locals saw the body and informed the police. The NJP Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Man dies in lightning strike

Raiganj: One Majhiram Murmu (43) died and another youth was injured in a lightning strike at Majlishpur under Goalpokhar Police Station, North Dinajpur on Monday. Noor Alam, Upapradhna of Majlishpur Gram Panchayat, said: “During the storm, Majhiram Murmu had gone to the field to fetch his cattle when he was struck by lightning due to which he died on the spot.”