At a Glance

Police donate blood for patients

Raiganj: With an objective to provide blood to the patients of Raiganj Government Medical College, around 50 police officials, including Kuntal Banerjee, Additional Police Superintendent of Raiganj police district and Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station participated in a blood donation camp held in the premises of Raiganj Police Station on Sunday.

Crude bomb found in Tufanganj

COOCH BEHAR: A crude bomb was recovered from in front of the house of ex-Trinamool Panchayat member Nazim Uddin Mandal of Tufanganj Nakkati Gach Village Panchayat. Allegations have been made against the BJP, although the party denied any involvement. Cops from Tufanganj Police

Station arrived and recovered the bomb. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.