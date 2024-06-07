At a Glance

SMC demolishes illegal construction

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) demolished an illegal construction in Pati Colony area of Ward 47 in SMC on Thursday. According to the Siliguri Municipal Corporation sources, a case was going on in the High Court regarding the construction. Finally, after getting the orders from the court, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation demolished the construction on Thursday. A huge police force was deployed at the spot.

Miscreants thrash trader, Ransack shop

BALURGHAT: A group of miscreants ransacked a spectacles shop and thrashed its owner in Gangarampur New Market on Thursday. The victim Soumya Kanti Adhya lodged a written complaint at Gangarampur Police Station on the same day. A police investigation has been initiated. No one has been arrested so far.