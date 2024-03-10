At a Glance

Corpses of 2 minors found hanging

Siliguri: Corpses of two minors were found hanging at Rambholajyot area in Kharibari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The deceased have been identified as Dev Singha and Sulekha Singha, both 16-year-old and residents of Rambholajyot area. On Sunday, locals spotted the bodies and informed police. Kharibari Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Investigation is underway.

Siliguri: Factory catches fire, none hurt

Siliguri: Fire broke out in a closed factory in Chaturagach area of Fulbari in Siliguri on Sunday. One fire engine reached the spot and doused the blaze. According to the factory authorities, incense sticks were manufactured in the factory. It was closed for the last three months. On Sunday, a fire was set on a field near the factory to burn grass. The fire spread to the factory. No casualties were reported.