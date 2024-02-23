At a Glance

One infected with Covid in Murshidabad

Kolkata: A patient from Murshidabad’s Jiaganj was found infected with Covid and has been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. He was initially found affected with meningitis when he was taken to the hospital. He tested positive for Covid later on. His condition is stated to be serious and he has been kept at the isolation ward of the hospital. Around 18 beds have been kept for the Covid patients in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. A 100-bed Covid hospital is underway. Incidentally, the number of Covid cases went up in January this year in some states.

17-yr-old boy found hanging

Kolkata: A boy was found hanging from a ceiling using a dupatta on Friday. According to information shared by the police, the boy, aged 17 years, was found hanging in a room on the first floor of a two-storied residential building at Geetanjali Park. He was declared brought dead at MR Bangur Hospital. No suicide note was recovered.