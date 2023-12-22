At 8.10C, Purulia colder than Kalimpong

Kolkata: People in Purulia on Thursday witnessed a temperature that was colder than what was recorded in Kalimpong in North Bengal. The lowest temperature in Kalimpong remained at 9.5 degree Celsius while Purulia registered the temperature at around 8.1.



Darjeeling registered the lowest temperature of the day at 7.6 degree Celsius while Jalpaiguri saw the lowest temperature at 11.6 degree Celsius. Malda recorded the lowest temperature of the day at 14.5 degree Celsius.

The temperature in the western parts of Bengal was much on the lower side. Bankura saw the lowest temperature 10.7 degree Celsius, Purulia 8.1 degree, Sriniketan in Birbhum at 10.9, East Burdwan 12 degree.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata on Thursday stood at 15.2 degree Celsius. Mercury is expected to go up from Saturday. Murshidabad registered the lowest temperature at 14 while South 24-Parganas’ Canning at 11.4 degree Celsius, East Midnapore’s Contai 11.6 and Dum Dum 14.8.

The MeT office has said that a low pressure will form over the Bay of Bengal towards the end of December pushing the mercury up further. The city dwellers may witness a comparatively hot Christmas this year. Temperature may be on the higher side during the New Year as well.

The sky will however remain clear and there is no possibility of rainfall during the New Year celebration. The cold spell has been continuing in the state since December 12. Most of the South Bengal districts will witness light to moderate fog in the early morning hours. Temperature in North Bengal will mostly remain unchanged.