At 80, Balurghat resident opens cafe that’s more about joy than profit

BALURGHAT: At an age when most choose to slow down, 80-year-old Kiran Shankar Ghosh of Balurghat’s Biswaspara has chosen a new beginning—one steeped in tea, warmth and companionship. His modest eatery, “Cha with Ta”—meaning tea with snacks—bears the tagline—“It is always tea and coffee time” and has quietly become a familiar corner where conversation brews as freely as the tea itself.

Opened just two-and-a-half months ago, the café serves tea, coffee, snacks and light meals. But for Kiran Shankar, it is more than a business—it is a renewed rhythm of life. Decades ago, he sold vegetables on the pavement of Biswaspara to sustain his family. Life was hard but he never lost his quiet resilience. The years of struggle deepened when his wife, his companion through every hardship, passed away after battling cancer. Of his four children, one daughter is no more. His only son, Satyajit Ghosh, teaches in a government school, while daughter-in-law Swati Sarkar Ghosh, also a teacher, became the guiding force behind this new chapter.

After their son left for higher studies, Swati noticed her father-in-law’s growing loneliness. The once-active man, who loved accompanying his grandson to school and tuitions, now spent long afternoons in silence. “He has always been active,” Swati said softly. “I wanted him to have something that would keep him happy and involved. This place is not about profit—it’s about joy.”From that thought, “Cha with Ta” was born—a small yet inviting space where Kiran Shankar now greets customers with a smile that speaks of regained purpose. Behind the counter, his eyes light up as he pours tea, exchanging jokes with old friends and welcoming new ones. “I didn’t like sitting alone at home,” he says. “Now I meet people every day. We talk, laugh and share memories. This shop has brought life back to my days.” For Satyajit, watching his father rediscover happiness has been deeply fulfilling. “It was all Swati’s idea,” he admits. “She has always treated my father with love and respect. The bond between them has made our family stronger.”

In time, “Cha with Ta” has turned into more than just an eatery. Elderly neighbours drop by for evening chats, children stop in after tuition for snacks and small family celebrations fill the little café with laughter.