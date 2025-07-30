At 634 mm rainfall so far, July breaks 5-year record in Kolkata

Kolkata: The city received record rainfall of 634 mm in July so far this year, highest in the past five years. The city receives 571 mm rainfall on an average basis in this month every year.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, South Bengal Kolkata received 64 per cent higher rainfall in July this year compared to the corresponding month in the past five years.

An average rainfall in the districts of south Bengal stood at 712 mm in July this year which was much higher. Interestingly, North Bengal districts where the monsoon entered 10 days ahead of normal schedule received less rainfall compared to South Bengal where monsoon entered 11 days after the normal schedule. North Bengal received 29 per cent less rainfall this year. The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday said that rainfall conditions will improve from Thursday evening. It will further improve on Friday, the MeT office stated. Continuous rain for the last few days, caused widespread inconvenience to the people.

“Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in several south Bengal districts accompanied by gusty winds till Thursday. Some districts in South Bengal received rainfall on Wednesday, while scattered rainfall will continue in other districts in the next 24 hours. From Thursday evening the situation will improve,” a weather official said.

According to weather experts, though monsoon entered South Bengal late but due to several cyclonic circulations one after another in the Bay of Bengal triggered rainfall in all the South Bengal districts. The coastal areas received maximum rainfall, the experts added. Rainfall will occur in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, East Burdwan, Purulia, Jhargram and some parts of Kolkata as well on Thursday. Thunderstorms and somewhat gusty winds will accompany the rain, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.