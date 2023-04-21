At 40.7 degre C, city registers 5.1 degree above normal temp

Kolkata: Bankura registered 44 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day while three more districts have consistently recorded mercury at 43 degrees Celsius.



As many as 20 districts have seen temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius this season so far. Malda in North Bengal recorded a temperature as high as 42 degrees Celsius. Kolkata registered a temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius, which was 5.1 degree above normal on Friday.

The city’s weather changed in the afternoon with overcast clouds. Some of the South Bengal districts received light rainfall on Friday as the MeT office had predicted.

Kolkata that has been reeling under scorching sun for the past few days is expected to receive rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday giving a sigh of relief to the residents. Western districts will continue to witness heat wave conditions in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that eight south Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Saturday. There are also chances of thunderstorms in North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar.

“Temperature may drop by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in various south Bengal districts between Saturday and Sunday due to rainfall. Heat wave conditions may continue to prevail in Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Birbhum in the next 24 hours,” Weather office said.

The coastal districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore may receive light rainfall between Saturday and Sunday.

Over the past few days, the maximum mercury level rose to 41 degrees Celsius and Salt Lake recorded 42. 1 degree Celsius. Bankura was the hottest district as it touched 44 degrees so far. According to the MeT officials, the city has not witnessed this level of temperature rise and persisting heat wave conditions since April 2016.