At 26.2 degree C, temp in Kolkata remains around 4 degree C above normal on Friday

Kolkata: At a time when this October was recorded as the warmest one in the national capital in 73 years, Kolkata registered an unusually warm day on Friday (November 1) with the lowest temperature standing at 26.2 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that Friday’s lowest temperature was 4 degrees above normal. As there has been a huge incursion of moisture from the sea, it is preventing the temperature from getting dropped during night. Humidity-related discomfort is also prevailing due to the inclusion of moisture. Generally, people feel comparatively cold weather towards the end of October. Meanwhile, the monthly average temperatures of October recorded at Safdarjung were a maximum of 35.1 degree Celsius and a minimum of 21.2 degree Celsius. This marks the fourth highest average daytime temperature and the sixth highest average night time temperature for October since records began in 1901.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there will be no rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The city will stay dry on the day “Bhai Phonta”. Some of the North Bengal districts may, however, receive light rainfall. Temperature is expected to go down from next week in South Bengal.

There is, however, a possibility of light rainfall throughout the state from Wednesday next week.

Normally, during Diwali, there’s a slight chill in the air and people wear light woolens, but this time, temperatures in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Gujarat have also risen above 20 degree Celsius which was higher than normal. The weather experts pointed out that a weak western disturbance passing over northern mountainous areas has temporarily paused the cooling effect. Once this system moves away, a slight dip in temperatures is expected.