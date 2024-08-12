At 25.03 m, Ganga flowing near ‘extreme danger level’ in Malda

Malda: The flood-like situation worsened in Manikchak and Bhutni areas with the River Ganga rising continuously and is near ‘extreme danger level.’ On Monday noon, the river was flowing at a height of 25.03 meters with the ‘extreme danger level’ being 25.30 metres. A leftover portion of an embankment at Kalutontola area under Bhutni Police Station has been washed away. Fresh areas have been inundated.



The district administration has started 24 flood shelters in the Malda district, including 6 in Manikchak Block and 5 in Ratua areas with 13 more in other places. Dry food and tarpaulin sheets were distributed on Monday morning among the affected. On Monday morning, Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, visited the affected areas of Bhutni to take stock of the situation. Later, a flood preparedness meeting was organised in the Collectorate Building in English Bazar in presence of all the line departments.

Crops, including jute and paddy, along with vegetables in almost 476 hectares of land in Manikchak, Bhutni and Ratua areas will be damaged if the water does not recede within the next 2 days. The Agriculture department has been asked to assess the losses and to make sure that not a single farmer suffers economic loss for crop damage.

Meanwhile, around 1200 families have been shifted to flood shelters equipped with gruel kitchen and generators and to other safer places. 6 medical camps have been started by the administration and more are to be held. 13 pregnant women have been shifted from these camps to Manikchak Block Hospital. NDRF teams have also been posted in vulnerable areas. In Bhutni, almost 500 affected people are still residing on the embankment and are yet to go to the flood shelters. Water level is continuing to rise instilling fear among the residents. Singhania said: “Every possible step has been taken and the administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Extra manpower has been assigned gram panchayat wise, to monitor the situation day night. “