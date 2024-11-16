At 20 degree C, city sees coldest day of season

Kolkata: The city on Friday morning recorded its lowest minimum temperature this season, 20°C, although the maximum climbed marginally to touch 30°C, a little higher than Thursday’s

highest temperature.

With Bengal bracing for a temperature drop and cooler weather in the next few days, the MeT office predicted that the night temperatures in the city and other adjoining South Bengal districts will decrease by 3-4 degree Celsius in the next 5 days.

The mercury in Kolkata fell to 20 degrees on Friday, while in western parts of Purulia, temperature dropped to 16 degrees. Jhargram, Sriniketan and Panagarh recorded 17 degree Celsius.

A favorable conditions have been created for strong winds to blow over the state, due to the free passage of the western monsoon. The minimum temperature in Kolkata is projected to hover around 20 degree Celsius, with clear skies throughout the day. However, visibility level may be low in the morning hours in several districts due to

light fog and haze.

Temperatures will also decrease in these districts, with scattered rain predicted for Darjeeling and Kalimpong on November 17 and 18. Light fog will likely envelop the region in the morning and evening. Some areas of Malda, North and South Dinajpur may experience dense fog, leading to reduced visibility. There may be a noticeable change in weather conditions in the next couple of days, the MeT office said.