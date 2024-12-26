At 19 degree Celcius, city records warmest Christmas in a decade

Kolkata: The city this year witnessed the warmest Christmas in the past 10 years with the lowest temperature being recorded at around 19 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the temperature would stay above normal and the chill-bearing winds would be interrupted. “Mercury may drop in the last few days of December,” said the MeT office. According to the MeT office data, in the past five years, Christmas in Kolkata was relatively colder, except in 2023 and 2022. The minimum temperature increasing notch-by-notch over the past few days has set the conditions for this year’s Christmas being the hottest since 2015. In recent years, 2015 had the highest Christmas minimum temperature at 18.1 degree Celsius. The Alipore MeT office had earlier predicted that the city dwellers would experience a warmer Christmas this year with the temperature staying above normal and chill-bearing winds getting interrupted. Mercury went up by 2-3 degree Celsius in the past 2-3 days.

In the past five years, apart from 2023 and 2022, Christmas in Kolkata was relatively colder when the mercury lay below the normal mark. The absence of the cold northerly winds has kept the mercury above normal for the past few days. Moisture-laden easterly winds have been driving cloud formation over the past few days as well. “There will be no major difference in the temperature in the next couple of days. There may be light fog early in the morning hours. There is a thick fog alert in the districts like East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad,” the weather office said. The MeT office also said that the mercury will again slide down towards the end of this month. A fresh western disturbance may enter northwestern parts of the country on Friday.