At 17.2 degrees, Kolkata records coldest day of season so far

Kolkata: The city on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2°C, around 3 degrees below normal. According to the weather office, it was the coldest day of the season so far.

Mercury in western parts of the state already dropped to 14 degrees Celsius. The MeT office stated that people in South Bengal may witness winter cold in the next couple of days. The maximum temperature in Kolkata hovered around 28.6°C, about 2 degrees below the seasonal average.

“The city dwellers are set to witness cool days ahead with the minimum temperature likely to stay 2°C to 3°C below normal in several South Bengal districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas,” a weather official stated.

The city’s skies are expected to remain clear through the week, with daytime temperatures hovering around 28–29°C and nights staying comfortably cool at around 17°C. The relative humidity ranged between 41 and 86 per cent on Wednesday, while no rainfall was recorded during the 24 hours. The MeT office in Alipore also said that the city’s skies will remain mainly clear over the next 24 hours, extending the spell of comfortable, rain-free days across South Bengal.

The forecast indicates that there will be no major change in minimum temperatures in South Bengal districts in the next five days.

According to the MeT office prediction, the skies in North Bengal districts will remain clear in the next five days. Mercury will also drop further. There will be thick fog early in the morning hours in the districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar. With the monsoon long withdrawn and no active weather systems in the region, the upper air cyclonic circulation now lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, but it is not expected to influence weather conditions over the city in the coming days.