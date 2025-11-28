At 16.4 degrees, Kolkata registers lowest temperature on Thursday

Kolkata: The city on Thursday registered the lowest temperature at 16.4 degree Celsius while in case of some of the western districts the mercury dropped at 11 degrees Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore stated that mercury may go up by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two-three days.

“The weather will remain comparatively dry in the next few days. Night temperature in several south Bengal districts will remain above normal. The lowest temperature in the western districts may hover between 11 and 13 degrees

Celsius. Some of the South Bengal districts may however witness morning mist in the next couple of days,” the weatherman said.

Birbhum on Thursday witnessed the lowest temperature at around 11 degree Celsius. Darjeeling district in North Bengal recorded the lowest temperature at 6 degree Celsius. The temperature in North Bengal districts will remain mostly unchanged. The highest temperature in Kolkata on Wednesday stood at 26.4 degrees which was 2.5 degrees below normal.

Kolkata’s lowest temperature during November 27-28 in 2024 had remained slightly higher than this year. According to data, the highest temperature on November 27, 2024 stood at 23.19 degree while the lowest temperature of the day hovered around 18. On November 28, 2024, Kolkata experienced a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.69 and 28.26 degrees respectively. Incidentally, the city had witnessed the hottest November in the past 22 years in 2023 as the lowest temperature hovered over 21 degrees Celsius on an average.

The MeT office said that there will be no rainfall in South Bengal in the next few days. Meanwhile, Kolkata witnessed a surplus in rainfall this year. The city received substantial showers in October as well. Several weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and vigorous monsoon currents had triggered thunderstorms in October this year.