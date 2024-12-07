At 16 degrees, Kolkata records lowest temperature

Kolkata: People in South Bengal felt comparatively colder weather on Friday with the lowest temperature of the day in Kolkata being recorded at 16 degree Celsius.

It may further drop not only in Kolkata but also throughout South Bengal, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

It said that mercury may drop by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next two to three days. Almost all the districts will witness foggy mornings in the next couple of days.

Eight South Bengal districts are expected to receive rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Due to a clash between the Easterly and the Western disturbances, there will be rainfall in several South Bengal districts, including West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad on Monday.

The lowest temperature of the day in several western districts has already gone below 10-12 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that the winter will be harsh this year due to the impact of La Niña. The hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive little rainfall from Friday and it may continue till Monday.

The other districts in North Bengal like Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may also receive rainfall on Sunday

and Monday.