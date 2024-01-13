At 12.8 degree Celsius, ‘city sees coldest day of the season so far’

Kolkata: The city on Saturday witnessed the coldest day of the season so far with the mercury plunging to to 12.8 degree Celsius.



In December 2023, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature will hover around 12 degree Celsius in Kolkata in the next 48 hours. The weather may again change from Tuesday, the MeT office said. Several South Bengal districts will also witness fog early in the morning. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in several South Bengal districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperature may again slide up from the middle of next week.

Mercury started dropping in the city with the lowest temperature being registered at 14 degrees Celsius on Friday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had said that the mercury would start sliding from Friday. It had predicted that on the weekend the temperature might go 2-3 degrees below normal.

Kolkata had recorded the highest temperature towards the end on December 28 with the lowest temperature touching at 20.7 degree Celsius which was 7 degrees above normal. It was recorded as the warmest day in the last 18 years. The city witnessed relatively hotter weather on New Year’s Day. December 1 in 2023 recorded the highest minimum temperature since 2015 and the second highest since 2000, following on the heels of an unusually warm November when the mean minimum temperature was the highest in 13 years.