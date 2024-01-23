At 12.1 degree C, city registers coldest day of season so far

Kolkata: The city on Monday witnessed the coldest day of the season so far with the mercury plunging down to 12.1 degree Celsius while Purulia touched 7.1 degree and Asansol and Sriniketan witnessed 9 degree. Mercury dropped by 3 degree Celsius as it plunged down from 15.2 in one day.



On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius. In December 2023, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14 degree Celsius. Salt Lake registered its lowest temperature at 11.3 degrees while Dum Dum recorded the lowest temperature at 10.8.

The lowest temperature in Bankura dropped to 11.2 degrees. Cold wave has been sweeping along North Bengal. Cooch Behar has beaten Kalimpong as far as the coldwave situation is concerned. Cooch Behar registered its lowest temperature at 6.1 degree Celsius while Kalimpong saw the lowest temperature of the day at 8.5. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had said that the mercury would be sliding down this week.

The MeT office predicted that Kolkata may receive light rainfall on Wednesday. There is a prediction of light rainfall in several districts of South Bengal in the next two days. A low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal. Districts like Jhargram, Bankura, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore may receive light rainfall on Tuesday, the MeT office forecast. Kolkata, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, Purulia, East burdwan, Birbhum and Nadia may receive rainfall on Wednesday. Several South Bengal districts witnessed fog early in the morning.

In December 2023, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14 degree Celsius. Kolkata had recorded the highest temperature towards the end on December 28 with the lowest temperature touching at 20.7 degree Celsius which was 7 degrees above normal.

It was recorded as the warmest day in the last 18 years. The city witnessed relatively hotter weather on New Year’s Day. December 1 in 2023 recorded the highest minimum temperature since 2015 and the second highest since 2000, on the heels of an unusually warm November when the mean minimum temperature was the highest in 13 years.