At 11 degrees Celsius, Kolkata sees season’s coldest morning

Kolkata: Kolkata shivered through one of its coldest mornings of the season as the minimum temperature dipped to 11 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded so far this winter.

Dense fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas in the early hours, significantly reducing visibility and adding to the biting chill. According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the temperature was nearly 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature also remained subdued at around 19.6 degrees Celsius, ensuring the city experienced an unusually cold day as well.

The cold wave was not limited to Kolkata alone. Several districts across West Bengal are witnessing a sharp fall in temperatures, signalling a widespread winter spell. Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of just 5.4 degrees Celsius, raising the possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches, especially if moisture conditions become favourable. In north Bengal, Coochbehar saw the mercury drop to 14.3 degrees Celsius, while western districts felt the chill even more sharply. Bankura recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest locations in the state among the plains. Neighbouring districts such as Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia also reported foggy mornings and near-similar minimum temperatures.

While the cold has brought a festive winter mood to the city, it has also triggered serious environmental concerns. With temperatures dropping, many residents have resorted to lighting bonfires on streets, pavements and open spaces to keep warm. The burning of dry leaves, wood and waste materials has led to a noticeable rise in smoke and particulate pollution, causing air quality to deteriorate across several neighbourhoods. Environmentalists warn that winter’s stagnant air traps pollutants close to the ground, intensifying health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments.

Civic authorities, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and traffic police, have launched awareness drives and occasional crackdowns to curb open burning. However, officials admit that enforcement remains a challenge. Experts have urged citizens to opt for safer warming alternatives and proper waste disposal, stressing that collective responsibility is crucial to prevent Kolkata from choking under winter smog as the cold wave persists over the coming days.