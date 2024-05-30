Astroturf to be installed at Balurghat Stadium

BALURGHAT: Astroturf is set to be installed at the Indoor Cricket Coaching Centre of Balurghat Stadium, thanks to the efforts of the South Dinajpur District Sports Association, which successfully applied to the Cricket Association of Bengal for this top-tier playing surface.



Amitabha Ghosh, secretary of South Dinajpur DSA, confirmed that the green signal has been given for the procurement of the turf.

Balurghat Stadium, overseen by the District Sports Association, has undergone significant development, transitioning from a football ground to a cricket venue. Meticulous care is taken, from watering the pitch to maintaining the grass and now, there is the addition of an indoor stadium for cricket practice named the Jagmohan Dalmia Indoor Cricket Coaching Centre.

The Astroturf will be placed atop concrete casting with each pitch divided into nets for focused training sessions. The local sports community anticipates an improvement in cricket quality throughout the district with this installation. Tanmoy Samajdar, secretary of the Cricket Sub Committee, expressed optimism, stating: “Our men and women cricket teams have excelled in various competitions. Installing this Astroturf will undoubtedly enhance the game’s quality.”

Amitabha Ghosh stated: “We have already seen talent emerge, with players making it to the Bengal cricket team and participating in the Kolkata league. Our infrastructure, featuring four 50 feet by 50 feet turfs, sets us apart. This will allow uninterrupted practice even during inclement weather, ensuring coaching sessions proceed smoothly. The turf’s installation will refine ball speed accuracy, propelling us further in the

realm of cricket.”