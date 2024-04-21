Assuming attack from Cong, about 150 TMC workers scared to enter their village

Malda: Almost 150 Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are scared to enter Rampur Village of Bhado Gram Panchayat in Ratua I Block assuming attacks from Congress supporters. It is further alleged that some of these TMC workers, including women, were also beaten up a couple of days ago when they attempted entering the village to visit their bereaved relatives.



The Congress has claimed that this incident is a Trinamool drama before the polls. However, in this incident, both sides have accused police of inaction. In the last Panchayat elections, Bhado Gram Panchayat (GP) was captured by the Congress-CPI(M) alliance. However, a TMC candidate was elected in Rampur Village. A Congress worker named Fatiqul Haque died in a political clash in that election and a complaint was filed against more than 40 Trinamool workers with the police.

Anikul Haque, a TMC activist of the village, said: “A case of murder was filed against 44 of us from TMC in that incident. We were released on bail four months ago but I can’t go to the village as Congress people are not allowing us to enter the village. Some women went to the village two days ago after hearing the news of the death of an uncle. They were also beaten up, hands were broken, ornaments were taken away and they were molested by goons of Congress. About 150 of us have left the village and are staying outside. We are going to the police time and again but in vain. We have filed many cases against them but they are not being arrested.”

Semi Khatun, Pradhan of the GP, dismissed Trinamool’s allegations and said: “There was no disturbance. All the allegations of beating and molesting are baseless.” Mojibur Rahman, regional president of TMC, said: “Congress has seized TMC workers’ land and destroyed their properties. The police assured us of our safety but did not take proper action to stop this terror. We did not get any help from the police.”