Asst teacher suspended over ‘exam malpractice

Malda: An assistant teacher of Mathurapur BSS High School in Malda’s Manikchak block has been suspended by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) following allegations of helping students resort to unfair means during the ongoing Madhyamik Pariksha, 2026.



The suspended teacher, Muhammad Sanwar Ali Parvej, was on invigilation duty at the Mathurapur examination centre on February 6, when the History examination was being held.

The centre was accommodating candidates from Enayetpur EA High School, Paschim Narayanpur High School and Nurpur High School.

According to official reports submitted to the Board, the teacher allegedly violated examination protocols by leaving the room assigned to him under the approved duty chart and entering another examination room during the test.

It has been alleged that Parvej verbally dictated answers to examinees and assisted them in adopting unfair practices. He is also accused of writing answers on a loose sheet bearing the Madhyamik examination centre code, an act strictly prohibited under examination rules.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the WBBSE invoked Rule 6(1)(b) of the WBBSE (Appointment, Confirmation, Conduct and Discipline of Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff) Rules, 2018. The Deputy Secretary, acting as the Disciplinary Authority, placed the teacher under suspension with immediate effect, pending completion of disciplinary proceedings.

During the period of suspension, the teacher will be entitled to receive subsistence allowance as per existing rules. Attempts to contact the suspended teacher for his response were unsuccessful.