Assisting taxpayers: State to launch ‘GST Facilitation Week’

Kolkata: The Bengal Directorate of Commercial Taxes is launching its first ‘GST Facilitation Week’ to assist taxpayers with GST-related issues. A Finance department official announced that this initiative will be held quarterly at all 64 jurisdictional offices across the state, with the inaugural event scheduled from June 23 to 26. “While permanent GST help desks are already operational and sector offices occasionally organise facilitation camps, starting this financial year, we will conduct a dedicated GST Facilitation Week statewide. Each charge office, including the Large Taxpayers Unit, will have a facilitation help desk staffed by a team of officials and technical personnel to engage with taxpayers and tax professionals,” the official stated. The designated teams will address grievances related to tax compliance, legal queries and system-related issues, including assisting stakeholders in raising tickets on the GSTN portal. The Directorate will soon notify all taxpayers in its database about this pioneering GST Facilitation Week.