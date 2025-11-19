‘Assistant teacher interviews likely from Nov 26’

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is likely to begin interviews and lecture demonstrations for the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes XI-XII from November 26, starting with Bengali and English.

The Commission has already started document verification for more than 20,000 candidates included in the preliminary interview list for classes XI-XII under the 2nd State Level Selection Test (AT), 2025. Verification for 35 subjects began on Tuesday and will continue until December 4. However, WBSSC does not plan to wait for the entire verification process to conclude before initiating the next stage of recruitment.

A notice issued on Tuesday stated that interview and lecture demonstration for the first two verified subjects—Bengali (verified on Tuesday) and English (verified on Wednesday)—are “likely to commence on and from November 26” at the respective Regional School Service Commissions. A detailed schedule will be published later. Only candidates found eligible after scrutiny of documents will be called to appear.

Meanwhile, the Commission has published the syllabus for the written examination for Group C (clerk) posts under the ongoing non-teaching staff recruitment drive. The 60-mark written test will comprise sections on General Awareness (20), General English (10), Logical Reasoning (10) and Arithmetic (20), with questions set at the Class X level.

The application window for the recruitment of 8,477 non-teaching staff in government-aided and sponsored junior high, secondary and higher secondary schools opened on November 3 and will remain active until 5 pm on December 3. Of the total vacancies, 2,989 posts are for Group C (clerk) staff and 5,488 for Group D staff.