Assistant professor vacancies: WBCSC seeks requisitions from aided colleges

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has asked all government-aided colleges in the state to submit requisitions against vacancies for the substantive post of assistant professor, a procedural step that indicates the next phase of recruitment may be initiated soon.

In a notice issued recently, the commission directed colleges to submit requisitions in the prescribed format by February 1, 2026. The requisitions are to include all existing and anticipated vacancies arising from retirement, resignation, death, dismissal or the creation of new posts in general degree colleges and teachers’ training colleges.

A senior WBCSC official said the exercise is essential to ascertain the actual vacancy position across institutions. “Before moving towards recruitment, it is necessary to have a clear and verified picture of vacancies across colleges,” the official said.

The commission has specified that requisitions must be accompanied by authenticated copies of the reservation roster, relevant government orders relating to vacant and newly created posts, and resolutions of the governing body.

Colleges that have already submitted requisitions earlier have been informed that no fresh submission is required.

Officials said recruitment-related steps would be taken up only after the publication of the State Eligibility Test (SET) results. The 27th SET was conducted on December 14, 2025, and the results are expected around February, as the evaluation process generally takes at least one and a half months. An official said any recruitment notification would be considered only after the SET results are declared so that newly qualified candidates get an opportunity to apply, noting that a full recruitment cycle can take up to three years.

Officials added that the next phase of recruitment may be initiated thereafter, subject to internal procedures and government clearances. “There is no fixed timeline at this stage. There are internal procedures as well as government-level approvals involved, and both have to move together,” an official said.