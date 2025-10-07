Assist affected people with compassion, says Abhishek

Kolkata: In the wake of the North Bengal tragedy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has urged his party leaders in North Bengal to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the affected people in the region.

Banerjee also sent across a message of solidarity after the North Bengal disaster. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, Banerjee stated: “It is with deep anguish that I learn of the devastation caused by incessant rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and parts of Jalpaiguri, leading to tragic loss of lives. Mirik, Jorebunglow Sukhiapokhri and Falakata have borne the heaviest brunt of this calamity. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

He further stated on social media: “Relief and rescue efforts are underway, with the State Disaster Management Department, the Darjeeling district administration and local volunteers working tirelessly on the ground. To everyone affected, please know that you are not alone in this difficult time.” He also urged his party leaders and activists to assist the people in distress in North Bengal. “I appeal to every @AITCofficial volunteer to reach out, support and assist the affected with compassion and commitment. With collective resolve and Maa Durga’s blessings, we will overcome this adversity, together.”

