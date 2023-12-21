Assets worth Rs 10 crore found at Jyotipriya’s office

Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly found more assets of Jyotipriya Mallick from his office at Arannya Bhaban on Tuesday during a search operation in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.

The central agency on Tuesday afternoon conducted a search operation at the office of Mallick from where sleuths have reportedly found assets worth about Rs 10 crore in the form of life insurance policy and fixed deposits.

Apart from this, ED officials also found several documents related to properties in other persons’ names.

Besides, ED officials also found about 600 blank stamp papers from Mallick’s office. It is suspected that the properties bought in other persons’ names belong to Mallick.

It may be mentioned that about 10 days ago, ED filed a chargesheet in the alleged ration distribution scam case, claiming that the state government incurred a loss worth about Rs 400 crore due to it. The ED has accused Mallick who was the former Food and Supplies minister in relation to the alleged scam.