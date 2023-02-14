‘Assess feasibility of setting up of jammers inside correctional homes’

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court directed the Director General and Inspector General Police and the Principal Secretary (Correctional Services) to look into the feasibility of setting up jammers inside state correctional homes so that the inmates are unable to use mobile phones or other devices inside the correctional home.



The Division Bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a bail application of an accused in an NDPS Act case. The accused allegedly entered into conspiracy with another person through a mobile phone while he was in custody in Berhampore Correctional Home for another case.

To ensure prison security, the court issued a slew of directions to the officials. They were directed to ensure thorough searches in all state correctional homes and ensure that no mobile phone or any electronic device through which access can be made to the outside from correctional homes are in the possession of the inmates.

The court also directed the officials to explore the possibility of setting ip scanner machines for checking inmates at the time when they are initially admitted to custody or whenever they are remitted to custody after production in court.

The court also directed that a report regarding compliance of the directions be placed within four weeks. Considering the criminal antecedents and the fact that the accused was regularly conversing with the co-accused, the court rejected the bail application of the accused person.