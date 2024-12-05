Assembly unites to push for direct int’l flights from city to Europe, U.S.

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition BJP were on the same page at the Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday that unanimously passed a resolution to urge the Centre through the state government to attract airlines to operate direct international flights from Kolkata airport to destinations in Europe and

the U.S. regularly.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya who introduced the motion, emphasised that such collaboration between the Union and the state governments would alleviate travel inconveniences, harness tourism potential and boost the earnings of foreign exchange in the tourism sector.

“Kolkata airport started its journey in 1924 and this is the 100th year. Several direct international flights that used to travel from this airport to Europe and the U.S. have stopped their operations. People who come to the city from abroad and vice versa for various purposes – tourism, education or for business, face inconveniences due to the non-availability of direct flights. Kolkata airport which used to be a stopover for international flights from these countries has ceased to be so, thanks to the withdrawal of flights.

A person coming from these countries on international flights has to land at Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi or Singapore airports and then take a domestic flight to Kolkata.

He or she has to pay extra luggage charges as the rates for domestic and international flights are different. So, the Centre along with the state should create an environment to attract direct flights from Europe and American countries,“ said Bhattacharya.

TMC MLA Debasish Kumar alleged that the Centre is deliberately depriving Kolkata airport due to ‘political reasons’ and argued that the potentiality of the city airport for such flight operations is greater in comparison to airports like Hyderabad and Chennai. “In 2023, the average number of international flights from the city airport was 25-30 that ferried 1.97 crore passengers. Hyderabad airport that operated 45-50 international flights carried 2.50 crore passengers while Chennai airport having 40-50 international flights served 2.12 crore passengers,” said Kumar in testimony to his claims.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari extended support to the motion.

“The Kolkata airport is included in Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and Open Sky Policy of civil aviation. The state chief secretary would initiate talks with the players that used to operate flights from Kolkata and push for the same and if there is any issue that needs to be taken up with the civil aviation ministry, the BJP MLAs will be a part of any delegation sent by the House on this issue,” he added.