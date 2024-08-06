Assembly unanimously passes resolution against dividing Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing any attempt to divide the state, with both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in agreement on the resolution.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking on the motion, said: “We believe in cooperative federalism. If the state is strong, the Centre is also strong. We are opposed to any attempt to divide the state.”

The proposition by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to include the line, “We are committed to the overall development of united West Bengal,” was readily accepted by the Chief Minister, who urged the Speaker to grant permission for the same.

Banerjee said Bengal has fought for India’s freedom and that Bengal’s culture and heritage are important for the entire country.

“Let us work together for the development of northern West Bengal,” she said.

“We have spent to the tune of Rs 1,67,000 crores for the development of North Bengal, excluding expenditure on disaster relief, pensions, and similar benefits. We have restored peace in Darjeeling,” she added.

After discussion on the motion and acceptance of the inclusion suggested by Adhikari, the unanimously adopted resolution read: “We will protect undivided West Bengal at any cost. We will not allow any partition of West Bengal.”

The Bengal Assembly had passed a similar resolution through a voice vote in February last year against attempts to divide the state.