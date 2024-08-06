Assembly unanimously passes resolution against dividing Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing any attempt to divide the state with the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) being on the same page over the resolution.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking on the motion, said: “We believe in cooperative federalism. If the state is strong, the Centre is also strong. We are opposed to any attempt to divide the state. “

When Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari proposed the inclusion of a line in the motion, saying: “We are committed to the overall development of united West Bengal,”, Banerjee readily agreed and urged the Speaker to grant permission for inclusion of the line proposed by Adhikari, paving the way for unanimous passage of the resolution. Banerjee asserted that the unanimous adoption of the resolution will present a strong picture of united Bengal for the greater interest of everybody. She maintained that Bengal has fought for India’s freedom and that Bengal’s culture and heritage is important for the entire country. “Let us work together for the development of northern West Bengal,” she said.

Banerjee reiterated that Bengal is for unity and rejects division or separation. “After Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, we are third in the number of seats in the Parliament. So why should we go to the North East Council? Bengal is the gateway of the North East region and South East Asia as well. If anyone fought the most for the freedom of the country, it is Bengal. The North Bengal office is small in size. We have spent to the tune of 1,67000 crores for development of North Bengal that excludes expenditure of disaster, pension and likewise benefits. We have restored peace in Darjeeling,” Banerjee added.

Amid demands from various quarters for carving out a separate Union territory comprising northern West Bengal districts, the ruling TMC had initially moved the resolution under Rule 185 regarding an attempt to divide Bengal and opposing the division of Bengal. BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey has been demanding the formation of a new Union Territory by bifurcating certain districts of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. On the other hand, Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had proposed that North Bengal be included in the

Northeastern Council.

“He (Sukanta Majumdar) had never spoken about dividing the state. He had spoken about funds for the development of northern West Bengal. If amending the Constitution brings more funds for the region, then the North Bengal Development Department will have more funds,” Adhikari claimed.When Adhikari took a dig at Banerjee over her meeting with Ananta Maharaj, a strong proponent of a separate state of Cooch Behar, Banerjee said: “What is the problem in meeting Anant Maharaj? He called me for a cup of tea. You (Suvendu) can call me to your home for a cup of tea and I will come,” Banerjee said.

After discussion on the motion and acceptance of the inclusion suggested by Adhikari, the unanimously adopted resolution read: “We will protect undivided West Bengal at any cost. We will not allow any partition of West Bengal.” The Bengal Assembly had passed a similar resolution through a voice vote in February last year against attempts to divide the state.