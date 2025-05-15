Assembly to show respect to jawans during session

Kolkata: The Bengal Assembly has decided to pay respect to the jawans during its forthcoming session which may start from June 9. A proposal may also be taken up in the Assembly to show respect to the jawans who laid down their lives during a recent military conflict with Pakistan.

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on Thursday told reporters that the forthcoming session which will start from June 9 may continue for more than 2 weeks. Various important Bills may also be passed during this session. The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday announced that they will hold rallies in each block and municipal wards on Saturday and Sunday to pay respect to the jawans and to extend condolences to the family members of the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the motherland. The rallies on Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm in every block and ward (urban areas) to pay our respects to the jawans and extend condolences towards the families of those bravehearts who laid down their lives for the motherland.