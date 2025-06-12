Assembly to publish compilation of Mamata’s speeches since 2011

Kolkata: The Bengal legislative Assembly is coming out with a compilation of selective speeches by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which she has delivered on the Assembly floor since 2011, when she had taken over as Bengal’s Chief Minister for the first time.

Banerjee will be the second Chief Minister of Bengal whose deliberations in the state Assembly are being compiled. Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was the first Bengal Chief Minister whose speeches’ compilation was made by the state Assembly.

“We have already prepared a draft regarding the speeches of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been the only woman Chief Minister in the state. We will soon send it to her seeking her consent in this regard.

As soon as we get the nod, we will release the same. We have plans to unveil the same in the next session of the state Assembly,” said Asish Banerjee, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly.

Mamata Banerjee has been elected as Chief Minister for three consecutive terms in the state. She has been instrumental in ending the 34 years rule of the erstwhile Left government in Bengal in 2011.

She has been the brainchild of pioneering schemes like Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar, to name a few and has delivered speeches on these social schemes on more than one occasion in the Assembly.

“We feel that her speeches may be a subject of research for our future generations .

Her political struggle, her political movement are exemplary in nature and surely an inspiration particularly for those who are new in politics or want to join politics,” said a senior Cabinet minister in Banerjee’s government. The library committee of the state Assembly has been involved in this compilation work.